Williams is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Williams will get a breather for the first time this month following 21 straight starts. During that span, the outfielder's slashed .287/.315/.425 with two home runs and 18 RBI. In his place, Aaron Altherr slides over to right while Rhys Hoskins draws the assignment in left.

