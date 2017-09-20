Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Williams is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Williams will get a breather for the first time this month following 21 straight starts. During that span, the outfielder's slashed .287/.315/.425 with two home runs and 18 RBI. In his place, Aaron Altherr slides over to right while Rhys Hoskins draws the assignment in left.
