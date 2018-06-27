Phillies' Nick Williams: Not starting Wednesday
Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Williams and Aaron Altherr, who starts Wednesday, have each had times where they were the Phillies' primary right fielder this season. The job currently belongs to Williams, who had started 11 of the team's previous 12 games in right prior to Wednesday. He hit a respectable .256 with a pair of homers and an .828 OPS over that stretch and has begun to distance himself from an Altherr, with a 91 wRC+ on the season compared to his teammate's 73 wRC+.
