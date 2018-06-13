Phillies' Nick Williams: Not starting Wednesday
Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Williams has been working himself into a regular role, starting 13 of the Phillies' last 15 games. He's hitting just .180 over that stretch, with just one hit in his last seven games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him find himself back on the bench. Jesmuel Valentin will make his second start of the season in his place.
