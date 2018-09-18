Phillies' Nick Williams: On bench vs. left-hander
Williams is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
As has been the case recently, Williams will hit the bench with a left-hander (Steven Matz) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The outfielder is hitting just .206/.250/.235 through 12 games in September. Aaron Altherr is starting in right field in this one.
