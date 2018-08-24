Phillies' Nick Williams: On bench vs. lefty
Williams is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Williams will retreat to the bench for just the second time this month as southpaw Ryan Borucki takes the mound for the Blue Jays. In his absence, Roman Quinn will man right field and bat ninth.
