Williams was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Williams entered camp battling for a bench spot but failed to take advantage of the opportunity, slashing .087/.241/.130 in 10 Grapefruit League games before play was suspended. This comes after the outfielder struggled to a .151/.196/.245 slash line in 112 big-league plate appearances in 2019.

