Phillies' Nick Williams: Out against lefty
Williams is on the bench against the left-handed Steven Matz and the Mets on Friday.
Williams has seen his role increase as the season has gone on, though he's now hit the bench against five straight lefties. He's posted a career 116 wRC+ against righties but just an 84 wRC+ against lefties, so a platoon certainly makes sense. Jose Bautista will get the start in right field in his place.
