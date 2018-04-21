Williams is not in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Pittsburgh.

Williams will remain on the bench for the second consecutive day as Aaron Altherr draws another start in right field. Over 17 appearances this season, Williams is hitting .238/.319/.357 with one home run, four RBI and one stolen base. Williams will continue to see consistent playing time since Altherr (.091 batting average) has been unable to find a grove thus far in 2018.