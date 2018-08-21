Phillies' Nick Williams: Out of lineup Tuesday
Williams is not starting Tuesday against Washington.
Williams will take a seat for the first time in August. He's hit .294/.324/.471 with three homers since the start of the month. Roman Quinn will start in right field.
