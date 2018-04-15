Phillies' Nick Williams: Out of Sunday's lineup
Williams is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Even with the DH at their disposal, the Phillies couldn't find room for Williams in the lineup for the final game of this series in Tampa Bay. He is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, hitting .364 with one home run and zero steals in 22 at-bats over that stretch. Aaron Altherr is starting in right field and hitting seventh.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Playing time increasing•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: May share time at multiple outfield spots•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Day off Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Lifts 11th homer in loss to Dodgers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...