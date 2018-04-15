Williams is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Even with the DH at their disposal, the Phillies couldn't find room for Williams in the lineup for the final game of this series in Tampa Bay. He is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, hitting .364 with one home run and zero steals in 22 at-bats over that stretch. Aaron Altherr is starting in right field and hitting seventh.