Phillies' Nick Williams: Out vs. left-hander
Williams is not in the lineup against Boston on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Williams will take a seat with southpaw David Price on the hill for the Red Sox. In his place, Roman Quinn is set to man right field and bat eighth. Don't be surprised if Williams remain on the bench for Tuesday's game as well, since Boston is throwing another lefty (Drew Pomeranz).
