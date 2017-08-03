Manager Pete Mackanin said Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday because he isn't feeling well, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

While it was originally thought to be a routine day off for Williams, it now appears that the 23-year-old is being held out due to an illness. Consider him day-to-day for now; Hyun Soo Kim will start in left field while he is sidelined.

