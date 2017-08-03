Phillies' Nick Williams: Out with illness
Manager Pete Mackanin said Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday because he isn't feeling well, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
While it was originally thought to be a routine day off for Williams, it now appears that the 23-year-old is being held out due to an illness. Consider him day-to-day for now; Hyun Soo Kim will start in left field while he is sidelined.
