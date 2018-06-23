Williams went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Friday in the Phillies' 12-2 victory over the Nationals.

Williams created that trio of tallies on two singles, one that drove in Rhys Hoskins in the fifth and another to help two cross in the eighth. The outfielder, who now holds a .238/.308/.429 slash for the year, will mostly start against right-handed pitching to take advantage of his platoon leanings. After all, he's clubbed all eight of his home runs against righties.