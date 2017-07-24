Williams went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Sunday's win over Milwaukee.

After posting an .839 OPS with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Williams hasn't skipped a beat since joining the Phillies. He sports an impressive .309/.347/.603 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI and 10 runs through just 75 plate appearances. Williams is a potential flier to consider if outfield help is needed.

