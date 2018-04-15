Phillies' Nick Williams: Playing time increasing
Williams started his fourth game in a row Saturday after starting just three of the Phillies' opening nine games.
New manager Gabe Kapler is rotating his players heavily so far this season, but Williams seems to be earning himself a bigger role. After seemingly being behind Aaron Altherr to start the year, Williams has now been penciled into the lineup in four consecutive games. He's rewarded the manager's faith by recording at least one hit in all four games, bringing his slash line up to .273/.314/.424. If he continues that level of production while Aaron Altherr keeps struggling (he's hitting .065/.216/.161 in 37 plate appearances), expect his role to continue to grow, though he won't be immune from Kapler's tinkering.
