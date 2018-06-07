Williams (wrist) played catch Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Williams is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Cubs after exiting Wednesday's contest with left wrist tightness. The 24-year-old didn't sound too worried about the issue after playing catch Thursday, noting that he felt some tightness initially but it eventually went away. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories