The Phillies recalled Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The offseason pickup of Bryce Harper plus the mid-season additions of Corey Dickerson and Jay Bruce have pushed Williams down the corner-outfield depth chart in 2019, and the 25-year-old's outlook isn't expected to change much in September. Williams has predictably dominated at the Triple-A level this season with a .955 OPS in 210 plate appearances, but he struggled mightily across various stints in the big leagues, contributing a .158/.206/.257 slash line over 60 games with Philadelphia.

