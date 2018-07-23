Phillies' Nick Williams: Records three hits
Williams went 3-for-4 with a double Sunday against the Padres.
Williams had been in a bit of a rut at the plate, going just 3-for-20 across his last seven games entering the second game of the Phillies' doubleheader Sunday. However, Aaron Altherr was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game, meaning Williams is likely locked into the starting lineup whenever the Phillies face a right-handed pitcher. Through 246 at-bats this season, he is hitting .252/.331/.435 to go along with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 29 runs scored.
