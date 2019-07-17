Williams was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

With Jay Bruce (oblique) headed to the injured list, Williams will rejoin the Phillies following a 24-game stint in the minors during which he slashed .340/.402/.639 with six home runs and 14 RBI. The outfielder owns an unsightly .173/.221/.259 slash line through 50 games (86 plate appearances) with the big club this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories