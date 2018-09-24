Phillies' Nick Williams: Remains out Monday
Williams (shoulder, hand) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Williams will sit for a seventh straight game and the 10th time in the last 11 contests as he continues to nurse shoulder and hand injuries. Aaron Altherr, Roman Quinn and Odubel Herrera will cover the outfield from left to right in his absence.
