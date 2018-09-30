Williams (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been used as a pinch runner two of the last three games, but hasn't been to the plate since striking out in a pinch-hit appearance Sept. 18. The 25-year-old is dealing with shoulder and hand injuries, and although the severity remains unclear, his usage as a pinch runner suggest it's not an overly serious issue. Williams is likely to finish the season with a .256/.324/.425 slash line with 17 home runs in 407 at-bats.