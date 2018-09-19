Williams (shoulder, hand) is not in the lineup versus the Mets on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Williams will be withheld from the starting nine for the fifth time in the past six games as he continues to nurse injuries to his right hand and shoulder. Manager Gabe Kapler will trot out and outfield of Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn and Aaron Altherr for the series finale.