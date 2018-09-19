Phillies' Nick Williams: Remains out Wednesday
Williams (shoulder, hand) is not in the lineup versus the Mets on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Williams will be withheld from the starting nine for the fifth time in the past six games as he continues to nurse injuries to his right hand and shoulder. Manager Gabe Kapler will trot out and outfield of Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn and Aaron Altherr for the series finale.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Dealing with shoulder and hand injuries•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: On bench vs. left-hander•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Sits for third straight day•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Sits against second straight southpaw•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Out against lefty•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Back in action Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....