Williams (wrist) will start in left field and bat fifth against the Brewers on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Willliams exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs with left wrist soreness and was held out of Thursday's lineup, but his return to the lineup for the series opener against the Brewers confirms it to be a minor issue. Jhoulys Chacin will take the mound for Milwaukee in Williams' return to the lineup.