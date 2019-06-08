Williams was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Williams has shuffled between Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia this season, but the injury to Adam Haseley (hip) resulted in the 25-year-old being called up to serve as outfield depth. He's struggled in his time in the majors this year, carrying a slash line of .159/.205/.232 with 24 strikeouts in 69 at-bats. Expect Scott Kingery to receive the bulk of the work in center field with Williams mostly appearing off the bench.

