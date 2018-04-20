Williams is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

A hot start to the season afforded Williams the lion's share of playing time in right field from the get-go, but he's cooled off considerably recently. He has just one hit over the past four games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Aaron Altherr will take over in right field for the evening.

