The Phillies optioned Williams to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Given his status as a lightly-used reserve with minor-league options remaining, Williams ended up losing his spot on the active roster with Scott Kingery (hamstring) back from the 10-day injured list. Williams should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at Lehigh Valley after logging only 65 plate appearances through the Phillies' first 45 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories