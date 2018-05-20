Phillies' Nick Williams: Showing great plate coverage
Williams has an above-average wOBA (since the start of 2017) in more areas of the strike zone than any other hitter under the age of 27, The Athletic reports.
Williams' excellent plate coverage bodes well for his future, as the top five of the leaderboard features the likes of Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge. There are other positive indicators for the young outfielder this season, as his expected slugging percentage according to Statcast is .470 despite his actual slugging percentage sitting at a mere .333. He has the ability to do damage when he gets his bat on the ball, but his free-swinging ways limit his overall ceiling. He's swung at 42.7 percent of pitches outside the zone in his career, well above the league average of 29.9 percent. If he finds his way to more playing time, he could be a productive bat, but his current role as a fourth outfielder limits his fantasy value.
