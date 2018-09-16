Williams is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

This marks the third consecutive day Williams will ride the pine, though Sunday's absence is a bit more curious given that the Marlins are trotting right-hander Jose Urena to the hill to start the series finale. Williams has cooled off significantly though, compiling just a .407 OPS over the past 14 games, so perhaps getting a bit more time off was in the cards as a result of that. Regardless, Odubel Herrera will slide over to right field to replace him while Roman Quinn takes a turn patrolling center.