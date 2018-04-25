Phillies' Nick Williams: Sitting again Wednesday
Williams is out of the lineup for the second game in a row Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Williams had seemed to be claiming the starting right field job from Aaron Altherr, but he's now sat for four of the last five games. He hasn't done much to stake a claim for more at-bats, hitting just .213/.288/.319, but Altherr's .167/.297/.352 line isn't particularly good either. It's likely that the two will continue a roughly even split in right field until one of them hits well enough to force their way into an everyday role.
