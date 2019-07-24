Williams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

It's only his second big-league homer of the year, with the last coming in late April, Williams has gone 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A last week, so he'll likely be headed right back to the minors as soon as another Phillies hitter gets healthy.

