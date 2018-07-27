Williams went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs in the 9-4 win over the Reds on Thursday.

Williams has three homers and seven hits over his last three games, bringing him to a .260/.336/.464 slash line across 295 plate appearances. In his second MLB season, the lefty outfielder has 14 homers on the year, surpassing the 12 he hit in 2017. He hit to the tune of a .288 average last season, but he's raised his 2018 average from .232 to his current .260 during the month of July.