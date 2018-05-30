Williams went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Williams' dinger was his fifth of the year, and gave the Phillies an early lead to lead off the second inning. His .229 average and .308 OBP leave something to be desired, but the 24-year-old has flashed some pop in the minors -- most recently, hitting 15 homers in 78 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2017 -- and is slashing a much improved .275/.362/.549 in May.

More News
Our Latest Stories