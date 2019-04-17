Phillies' Nick Williams: Still waiting on first start
Williams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Skipper Gabe Kapler has deployed a fairly static lineup all season featuring Andrew McCutchen, Odubel Herrera and Bryce Harper as the team's regular outfield configuration, leaving few opportunities for Williams to see action. Williams still has yet to draw a start through the Phillies' first 17 contests and has received only 15 plate appearances off the bench this season.
