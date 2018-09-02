Phillies' Nick Williams: Takes seat in series finale
Williams is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
For the second time in the series, Williams will hit the bench, this time giving way to Jose Bautista in right field. In addition to the newly acquired Bautista, Roman Quinn has made a case for regular work in the Philadelphia outfield, which could result in fewer opportunities to go around for the likes of Williams and Odubel Herrera.
