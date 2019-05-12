Phillies' Nick Williams: Third start in four games
Williams will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams will stick in the lineup for the third time in four games, but it's worth noting that the last two of those starts have come on days in which the Phillies have had a designated hitter available. The Phillies will resume National League play Monday with a four-game series with the Brewers, so it's expected that Williams will transition back to a full-time bench role at that point. Before his recent spurt of extra playing time, Williams had made just five starts all season.
