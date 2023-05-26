Song (back) is facing hitters at the Phillies' spring training facility in Clearwater, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies selected Song in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, which means that he'll need to be on the team's active roster within 30 days of beginning a rehab assignment to stay with the team. In addition, he has to be on the roster for at least 90 days across the entire season to remain in the organization. While he is still ramping up, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski believes that Song will pitch competitively at some point this season. Once he returns, Song is expected to pitch out of the bullpen.