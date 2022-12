Song was selected by the Phillies with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Song is in the process of completing his two-year commitment to the United States Naval Academy and has been placed on the military list by the Phillies, so he won't count toward the team's 40-man roster. The right-hander is a talented prospect and posted a 1.06 ERA, 19:5 K:BB and 0.88 WHIP in 17 innings over seven starts in rookie ball in 2019, but it's not yet clear when he'll resume his career.