Song (back) will pitch in some simulated games next week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Song was selected in the Rule 5 draft despite spending the last two years serving in the Navy rather than playing baseball. He's been dealing with back troubles since the middle of camp, and the Phillies haven't had any reason to rush him back given that they'd be required to carry him on the big-league roster. He continues to take steps towards is return, but the team hasn't stated when they expect that will happen.