Song was discharged from his Naval service commitment and is scheduled to report to Phillies camp Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Even though Song hasn't pitched since the 2019 season while he completed a two-year commitment to the United States Naval Academy, the Phillies recognized enough potential in the 25-year-old right-hander to select him in the Rule 5 draft over the winter. He remains on the military list for the time being and doesn't count toward the Phillies' 40-man roster, but he'll need to be activated and added to the big club's 26-man Opening Day roster in order for Philadelphia to retain his rights. Though he dazzled during his limited sample of minor-league action three years ago -- he compiled a 1.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in 17 innings of rookie ball -- Song's usage will likely be limited to lower-leverage relief situations in 2023 if the Phillies opt to keep him on the roster.