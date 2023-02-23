Song would be part of the Phillies' bullpen if he makes the Opening Day roster, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday.

A Rule 5 pick, Song has reported to Phillies camp after having his Naval service transferred from active duty to selective reserves. He hasn't pitched in pro ball since 2019 and during a bullpen session last week Song said "it felt as if I hadn't been off the mound in three years." The Phils think he has loads of potential as a starter over the long haul, but there's not enough time to stretch him out before Opening Day. Song is a long shot to make Philadelphia's Opening Day roster.