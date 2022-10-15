Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He appeared in Game 2 of the NLDS and threw one inning out of the bullpen -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.