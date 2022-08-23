Syndergaard (8-8) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings Monday, striking out one and earning a win over the Reds.

The only damage against Syndergaard came in the fifth inning when he served up a solo homer to Austin Romine. The 29-year-old righty has completed seven innings in two straight starts and he's now 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts since being acquired by the Phillies. On the year, he's registered a 3.77 ERA with a 77:26 K:BB over 105 frames. Syndergaard is lined up to face the Pirates at home this weekend.