Syndergaard (10-10) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win in an 8-2 victory over the Nationals on Saturday.

Syndergaard looked very good in his final start of the season, and his first start since returning to the rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen. He held the Nationals scoreless into the sixth inning and helped to improve the Phillies' postseason chances by notching his 10th win of the year. Syndergaard lowered his ERA to 3.94 with the performance. It remains to be seen which role he will fill for the Phillies should they be playing further into October.