Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

For the second time this season, Syndergaard will be missing out on a matchup with one of his former teams, as he was previously pushed off a potential start versus the Mets in June while he was a member of the Angels. For fantasy managers, the main impact is that Syndergaard will be denied a two-start week, though he'll tentatively line up for one the following week with matchups against the Reds on Monday and against the Pirates on Aug. 27.