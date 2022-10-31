Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain.
Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
More News
-
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Starting Game 3•
-
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash•
-
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start•
-
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Makes scoreless start•
-
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Starting Game 2 on Saturday•
-
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Will start Friday's nightcap•