Syndergaard will work as Zack Wheeler's piggyback partner for the next two turns in the rotation, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Syndergaard, who has a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his last four starts, lost the battle for the last rotation spot to Bailey Falter and will come in to relieve Wheeler in his first two starts back from the injured list. This could potentially lead to Syndergaard qualifying for a win or two if he pitches well in this new role. His first opportunity will come Wednesday against Toronto.