Syndergaard (9-9) picked up the win in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up three runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his fourth quality start in his last six outings, but he hasn't quite been as reliable lately as that would suggest. Syndergaard has a 4.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through 36 innings over that stretch, and his lack of dominance leaves him susceptible to the occasional implosion.