Syndergaard (7-8) picked up the win after allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out six over seven innings Monday against the Reds.

Syndergaard gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning on a single to center field and would surrender another in the eighth on a solo shot, but his squad would come away with a 4-3 victory. After a rough club debut Aug. 5 against the Nationals (four earned runs and 11 hits over five innings), Syndergaard has responded with two straight quality starts including Monday's outing.