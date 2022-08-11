Syndergaard did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Per MLB.com, Syndergaard allowed 10 batted balls with an exit velocity of at least 90 mph, but for the most part, he was able to work his way out of trouble. Ironically, Miami's two run-scoring hits were some of the weakest contact the right-hander had produced all night. Jacob Stallings' broken-bat RBI single in the second had a 73.6 mph exit velocity, while the weakest contact (65.9) allowed by Syndergaard came on Charles Leblanc's run-scoring blooper in the fourth. Across his first two starts with Philadelphia, Syndergaard has allowed 17 hits, six runs and two walks across 11.0 innings.