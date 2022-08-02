Syndergaard was traded from the Angels to the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Mickey Moniak and another prospect, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies did not leave themselves much time, but they wound up adding a starting pitcher right before the trade deadline. Syndergaard has not struck out many batters this season, but he did strike out 24 of them -- while posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.25 WHIP -- in 21.2 innings over his last four starts, so he seems to be getting back on track a bit in that regard.